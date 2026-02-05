Pak forfeiture will hurt Lanka cricket and country's economy: SLC to PCB

As was reported by this daily, the clash between the arch-rivals sustains many countries lower down in the food chain. The full effect of it would be visible in the next cycle as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be left with no option than reducing the funding of its members — both full time and associate - with the latter being the worst hit as the contests between two arch-rivals are considered to be the money spinners generating a huge revenue.

Among several efforts taken by the SLC for PCB was its decision to continue the team's tour of Pakistan last year despite the explosion by a suicide bomber that killed 12 in Islamabad hours before the ODI match between the two countries in Rawalpindi. The decision was taken despite more than half-a-dozen of players wanting to leave due to security concerns.

Despite a few departures, Sri Lanka continued the tour bringing in replacements for a few players. The series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is saw a minor rescheduling but it proceeded to completion.

Sri Lanka Cricket's commitment gained more importance given the 2009 terrorist attack on the bus carrying Sri Lankan players in Lahore. Six players got wounded in the attack that killed six police officers and two civilians. That incident that saw 12 gunmen armed with rifles and grenades targeting players led to decade-long suspension of international cricket in Pakistan. Again, it was Sri Lanka that toured Pakistan in 2019 to mark the return of Test cricket in the country. Zimbabwe toured Pakistan in 2015 for limited-overs matches but Sri Lanka's visit led to full restoration of cricketing ties with Pakistan.

Dissanayake, however, was not amused with no response from his Pakistan counterparts even after two days. "The match looks to be off," he feared. The SLC secretary asserted that the board will not approach the PCB again as it has made its stand clear and now it's up to the PCB to decide.