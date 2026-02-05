Varun and Axar compliment each other well: Sriram

Australia have Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Matt Kuhnemann as their spinning options. "Adam Zampa, I don't know whether he is fit. I don't know what his latest status is. But he is a terrific bowler, No doubt. Again, very skiddy, he keeps attacking the stumps. I think his greatest strength is his temperament. He is not afraid to bowl to anybody. I think his temperament is his greatest strength," said the CSK spin bowling coach. "The other spin options are okay. I think they have Cooper, they have Matt, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) is also there. They will be okay,'' he added.

Sriram reserved high praise for Travis Head. "Travis Head is a tremendous player. Very dangerous. From the time he made his debut to now, he has come along, I mean, the ability to play shots all around the wicket, to take on the bowling from ball one, I think, he has developed. His confidence has grown. And his stature in international cricket has also grown," said Sriram.

Among the other spinners, Sriram felt Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner and Adil Rashid will have an impact at the World Cup. "Mitch, I think, is a very intelligent bowler. His pace variation and his use of angles, how he uses his angles is terrific. I think he is more the modern version of Vettori. Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, they are very good. Having somebody experienced like Adil is very good. He can even mentor the young spinners," Sriram said.

"Rashid Khan has all the variations. The question of how Afghanistan produces such quality spinners is due to a genetic factor. I think, genetically, they have very strong and broad fingers. So, I think they have got the role model in Rashid Khan and now Noor Ahmad. So, I think that's how they are able to produce a lot of spinners," added Sriram, insisting that India are favourites to lift the world cup.