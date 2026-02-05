Wankhede calling: Mumbai boys back to where it all began

MUMBAI: When Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Shubham Ranjane started playing cricket more than two decades ago, maidans of Mumbai was their playground but their sights were set on the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Like any cricket aspirant, they too wished to play at the venue, which has witnessed scores of legendary players and historic matches.

As time passed, all three climbed up the ladder and were eligible to play for the domestic heavyweights Mumbai. And with it their dream of showcasing their skills at the Wankhede also came true. But by then they had bigger dreams in their eyes and the biggest of them was representing India in marquee events like the World Cup at the same stadium. When they step onto the field on Saturday, if included in the playing XI, they will realise that dream as well but with a minor twist. Instead of India they will represent the United States of America.

"Amazing feeling, it's always special to play at the Wankhede. It's my home and I have played a lot of cricket here. It's another game but there's going to be nostalgia, there's going to be homecoming. Really excited to play here again," left-arm spinner Harmeet, who also represented India in two U19 World Cups with the second stint turning out to be the title-winning campaign, told this daily.

Harmeet has been compared with the great late Bishan Singh Bedi by none other than batting legend Dilip Sardesai in his younger days and was touted as one for the future. He looked destined for success when he grabbed a seven-wicket haul on his first class debut for Mumbai. However, things went south as Harmeet moved to the USA after opportunities dried up for him in Mumbai.

Like Harmeet, Saurabh also played in an U19 World Cup and was India's highest wicket-taker in that edition of the tournament. Unfortunately for him, he did not get enough opportunities at the senior level and could manage to play only one first-class game for Mumbai. Saurabh then moved to the USA to pursue a master's degree in computer engineering. Along with his studies, Saurabh continued to play cricket on the foreign soil and qualified to play for the USA. His big day came when he eventually helped the team script a historic win against former champions Pakistan in the Super Over in the 2024 T20 World Cup.