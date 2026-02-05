We don't want to put any team on a pedestal, says USA's Harmeet Singh

MUMBAI: His life has come a full circle having represented Mumbai in the Indian domestic circuit but USA all-rounder Harmeet Singh doesn't want his side to put any team "on a pedestal", urging them to showcase same brand of cricket that they displayed two years ago in the T20 World Cup.

USA will take on T20 World Cup co-hosts India in their tournament-opener here on Saturday.

The USA side had shocked former champions Pakistan and put up an impressive show against India while making it to Super Eight in the last edition and Harmeet said his team aims to carry on playing the same style of cricket.

"They (India) are a formidable side. Last year (edition), the brand of cricket that we played, we plan to come out and showcase it again. We don't want to put any team on a pedestal," Harmeet told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"We want to go out there and play the best (cricket) again that we can and results will follow. When you put a bigger team ahead of us, at the end of the day in T20 cricket, you can't play with only names, you have to perform every day," he said.

The US is again placed in a group which has Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands apart from India.

"T20 being the shortest format, the odds can change really fast. Two bad overs here and there, can change the game completely. On a good day, (if) we start on the right foot, anything can happen," Harmeet said.