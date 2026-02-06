Asia Cup loss to Pak turning point: Junior cricket committee chairperson Sharath

“A good team is always built by fewer changes. We should not make huge changes; you have to have consistency. We backed almost every one of them. It's very important to give that confidence to the boys, because when you fail, you will succeed in the sport. They learn from every failure and that has helped them succeed. We should not take harsh decisions. You look at Mhatre, a lot of people were not happy with his form but these things happen. He got runs in the semifinal and final and the leadership he brought, wickets and catches he took, all these things matter a lot. We should look beyond numbers, the impact and attitude they show, and the value they bring to the table. All these things are very important in selection,” he added.

In the six months leading up to the U19 World Cup, the India team toured England, Australia and South Africa apart from the U19 Asia Cup. The current crop of players spent enough time together to understand each other as a team and rise to the occasion when the moment came. “It is very important that people like Rahul Dravid and Laxman, who were there in the BCCI CoE, brought matches for junior cricket and India A. It is very important for the development of players. A lot of tours they had, that helped, winning away from the subcontinent gave the belief and the core group was formed,” said the chief selector of the junior team. “Hats off to the BCCI for conducting junior matches — we play U16, U19, U23, one-day, four-day — all of them matter. There is a massive pool of talent, and we could only pick 15 for a World Cup. There are 7-8 guys who missed out and are equally good. It is tough, but we have to look at balance, consistency and these guys work very hard,” he added.

On his third ICC title as selector, Sharath said, “very grateful and blessed (with the win). Thanks to the BCCI, Jay Shah sir and the TNCA for trusting me with one more opportunity. I would also like to thank VVS Laxman, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and my colleagues in the selection committee. We all work together and are grateful to the boys, they played exceptionally well in the final,” he said.

While the celebrations continue across the country, the work has already begun for the next cycle. “We are watching U23 games, we have a lot of work to do to pick the next core group of players. We have to pick good talent for camps and other tournaments. We are looking forward to that,” Sharath signed off.