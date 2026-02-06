House-warning: India's quest for glory begins

MUMBAI: There was a cool breeze blowing across the stadium when India players descended on the ground for the final rituals before the D Day on Saturday -- the beginning of the T20 World Cup at home. Prime time slots are always reserved for the best and needless to say, India would be playing in the evening. Just like before a grand wedding, the iconic Wankhede was getting the final touches.

Just before the warm-up a few of the India players including Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan played with a group of children in mirth. However, though India play USA in their first match on Saturday, it will not be a child's play. USA are considered minnows in international cricket but they have managed to beat big teams like Pakistan.

India are no Pakistan and miracles do not repeat in succession. When it comes to consistency in the last two years India have set the gold standard. The team has been in an ominous form. During this period, they ended their ICC trophy drought lifting their second T20 World Cup title on June 29, 2024. More than a year later, they went on to win the Asia Cup played in the T20 format remaining unbeaten in the tournament beating arch-rivals Pakistan thrice including in the final. Playing at home brings its own challenges and pressure, but for this bunch of merry Men in Blue everything is a carnival to revel in.

Given their excellent run, the defending champions are overwhelming favourites in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 starting Saturday with three matches scheduled to be held on Day 1. India will take on USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the last match of the day.

Expectations are always high whenever the Men in Blue take part in such marquee events and this time it is bound to go through the roof as Suryakumar Yadav and Co look to become the first team to not only retain the title but also win the cup on home soil. The India skipper spoke on the home World Cup and added pressure it brings with it. "I think when you're playing at home, there is always an added pressure. I'm not running away from the fact. To be honest, there will be nerves. There will be pressure. But if you see the positive side of it, there will be a lot of cheer around," the India captain told journalists in the press conference on Friday.