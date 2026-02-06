House-warning: India's quest for glory begins

MUMBAI: There was a cool breeze blowing across the stadium when India players descended on the ground for the final rituals before the D Day on Saturday -- the beginning of the T20 World Cup at home. Prime time slots are always reserved for the best and needless to say, India would be playing in the evening. Just like before a grand wedding, the iconic Wankhede was getting the final touches.
Just before the warm-up a few of the India players including Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan played with a group of children in mirth. However, though India play USA in their first match on Saturday, it will not be a child's play. USA are considered minnows in international cricket but they have managed to beat big teams like Pakistan.
India are no Pakistan and miracles do not repeat in succession. When it comes to consistency in the last two years India have set the gold standard. The team has been in an ominous form. During this period, they ended their ICC trophy drought lifting their second T20 World Cup title on June 29, 2024. More than a year later, they went on to win the Asia Cup played in the T20 format remaining unbeaten in the tournament beating arch-rivals Pakistan thrice including in the final. Playing at home brings its own challenges and pressure, but for this bunch of merry Men in Blue everything is a carnival to revel in.
Given their excellent run, the defending champions are overwhelming favourites in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 starting Saturday with three matches scheduled to be held on Day 1. India will take on USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the last match of the day.
Expectations are always high whenever the Men in Blue take part in such marquee events and this time it is bound to go through the roof as Suryakumar Yadav and Co look to become the first team to not only retain the title but also win the cup on home soil. The India skipper spoke on the home World Cup and added pressure it brings with it. "I think when you're playing at home, there is always an added pressure. I'm not running away from the fact. To be honest, there will be nerves. There will be pressure. But if you see the positive side of it, there will be a lot of cheer around," the India captain told journalists in the press conference on Friday.
The Mumbai batter admitted a lot will be expected from them in the coming one month and promised to give the fans a good time and lots of entertainment. "You're playing on home soil, you know there are people backing you. Talking about expectations. Definitely the way we've played in the last 1 or 2 years. People must be expecting the same way. And we will try giving them more reasons. To stay on top, to play the same brand of cricket. There are so many people coming to watch in the stadiums. I've told my boys the same thing. 30-35 thousand people coming. So many people watching at home. Let's give them a good time. Let's give them entertainment."
The incumbent No 1 T20I side has won 41 out of 52 matches since January 2024 losing only six games. In this period, their win/loss ratio has been 6.83 and they have scored 9.54 runs per. The average runs per over only increased from thereon. Since their T20 World Cup triumph on June 29, 2024, they improved their runs per over scoring 9.85 runs every six balls. The go-hung approach might have brought down their win/loss ratio to 5.16 but it has also helped them win trophies.
Suryakumar accepted all these expectations from the fans run in every player's mind but said everyone has to stay in the present and give their best on the given day. "...we've been playing good cricket, but at the same time you have to be in the present as well. Yes, you're playing at home. You're expected to win the tournament. The way you've been playing your cricket. No one has defended the title. No one has won on home soil. Yes, everything runs in everyone's mind. But at the same time, you have to be in the present as well. You have to see what you want to do on the given day. What kind of cricket you want to play. That is, I think, very important. And just stay in the present. Stay grounded, because when you're playing at home. You want to be more excited. You want to give people more than they expect. And at times you might make a mistake. But I think staying in the present will be the key in this World Cup."
It will also be a special World Cup for the India captain as he will be leading the team for the first time in the marquee event with the campaign starting at his home ground. "Playing on home soil is always exciting, I felt that when we played the ODI World Cup in 2023. Crowds coming in numbers. People chatting around you when you are travelling to the airport. So it's a good thing. It gives you motivation all the time. But yeah at the same time it brings a lot of responsibility also. That you are getting to lead such a wonderful side. That too in India. At home soil. Starting at Wankhede. So boys are very excited. To take the field tomorrow. And I am sure there will be a lot of excitement," said the India captain.
As Suryakumar said, the team will look to put their best foot forward when they take the field against the USA, who are currently 18th on the T20I rankings. A win here will bring them closer to the Super Eight stage, which in fact is the first target for the defending champions.