Sooryavanshi smashes 175 off just 80 balls as India pile up mammoth 411/9 in U19 World Cup final

HARARE: Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played arguably the most dominant knock in the history of the U19 World Cup, his 80-ball 175 with an astonishing 15 sixes propelling India to a record 411/9 against England in the final here on Friday.

The 14-year-old produced a knock for the ages and raced to the three-figure mark in a mere 55 balls to become the second fastest centurion in these tournaments.

This is the record for the best individual score in a U19 World Cup final and is also the highest team total in the summit showdown of the tournament.

The opener exploded when it mattered the most, reaching his fifty in just 32 balls and continued in the same vein to torment the English bowlers with his wide range of strokes.

His second fifty came off just 23 balls.

As many as 150 off his 175 runs came off boundaries thanks to his 15 sixes and as many fours during a knock in which he literally toyed with the opposition attack and turned the Harare Sports Club into his playground.

He now holds the record for most sixes in a Youth ODI innings, surpassing his own 14 maximums against UAE at ICCA Dubai in December.

Sooryavanshi now also has the fastest 150 (off 71 balls) in U-19 cricket, bettering the 98 balls taken by England's Ben Mayes against Scotland at the same venue earlier in the competition.