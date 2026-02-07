Afghanistan's cricketing dream? To play an international match in Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Out of the 20 nations at the World Cup in Sri Lanka and India, 19 have played at least one international match at home. Wearing their jerseys in front of their own fans, they have dazzled the public with their skills. Be it Canada who have played games in Toronto. Be it Italy who hosted France in Rome. Or be it one of the usual suspects, India, who have hosted 309 international matches across formats since 2010.

Some of these 19 countries harbour dreams of winning the World Cup for the first time or the second time or the third time. One country, though, have never ever experienced what it's like to play in front of their own fans. Afghanistan.

Over the last 11 years, since qualifying for their first senior ICC World Cup in 2015, they have been a staple of these blue riband events. They now have a squad capable of progressing deep like they showed in 2024 when they reached the semifinals. While it would be good to taste global glory, Rashid Khan says playing at home would be 'bigger than the World Cup to be honest'.

Khan, who has grown into his role as the country's biggest ambassador, was intimate about what it would mean to have an international match in Kabul. "That's bigger than the World Cup," he said during their pre-match press conference ahead of their encounter against New Zealand. "For me and the team. It's more than a dream to be playing international cricket in your own country."

The Afghanistan captain has experienced the love fans bestow on their franchise as well as how they support their own country wherever he has played. That yearning in his voice was clear as he spoke about how it would be nice to experience the cheers from the terraces in Kabul. When we play an Indian Premier League (IPL) game here, when we play an international game, we see how much their international stars are supported by local fans and how much love they give... I'm not saying we don't get love here, we get lots of love and support, we haven't felt like we are being away from Afghanistan, but when you play in your own country, it's a kind of different feeling and the world will see Afghanistan as well, how beautiful it is as well."