Chidambaram Stadium ready to welcome T20 WC with new outfield, drainage system

CHENNAI: The loud whirrs of JCBs, lifters and loaders reverberated inside the fabled MA Chidambaram Stadium for eight months instead of the sweet sound of a ball meeting the meat of a cricket bat.

But the whole exercise resulted in a wonderful outfield and drainage system just in time for the ICC T20 World Cup.

So, why did the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) decide to undertake such a time consuming venture with the World Cup approaching?

"See, the last time we did this outfield was I think in 2011, so it has been quite some time. So, this whole exercise has taken us some 8 months starting from June (2025)," TNCA secretary U Bhagwandas Rao told PTI.

"We excavated all the soil, removed all the old pipes. So, it is filled with gravel, river sand, and then the actual grass that you see," he added.

Along with relaying the outfield and carrying out the regular maintenance works, Rao said, the upgradation of the draining system held an important place.

"In between all that, we have changed and completely upgraded the entire drainage system for the stadium, including the motors, the sprinkler systems, the drainage flow out of the stadium - all that has been changed."

"So, that has taken us around seven months and then we finished it off with the synthetic running track. So, that is more or less completed, but the wickets have not changed, all old nine pitches apart from the routine yearly maintenance," he detailed.

Rao said the rains late last year also helped in gaining some momentum to the repair work.

"The drainage is exceptional. We did not expect it to be so good. The November rains also helped us a lot. You know, nothing like natural testing of all these facilities. It actually kind of accelerated the growth of the grass after planting. I think that helped a lot - the two weeks of heavy rains that we had," he noted.

Rao said the International Cricket Council (ICC) too inspected the outfield and drainage system thoroughly before giving a thumbs up.

"See, the ICC, when they came, they said it was exceptional. They did not have a problem. All of them liked the stadium and the facility.