Faheem Ashraf’s late blitz powers Pakistan to three-wicket win over Netherlands

Faheem Ashraf smashed an unbeaten 29 off 11 balls as Pakistan scrambled past the Netherlands by three wickets to avoid a massive shock in the curtain-raiser of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan were made to sweat as the Netherlands took a flurry of late wickets to leave them needing 29 off the last two overs with only three wickets in hand at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

Faheem then hit 24, including three sixes, off a 19th over that also saw him dropped in the deep by Max O'Dowd and then completed the chase with three balls to spare.

Pakistan had begun well, racing to 61 for two after the six-over power play.

Sahibzada Farhan looked in prime touch, cracking 47 off 31, but his exit swung the pendulum the Dutch way.

Right-arm quick Paul van Meekeren produced a double-wicket maiden to turn the screws.

When Babar Azam perished in the next over, Pakistan were in trouble having lost three wickets for two runs in the space of 10 deliveries.

With the chase wobbling, Faheem stitched a priceless unbroken 34-run stand for the eighth wicket with Shaheen Afridi to steady the ship and keep Pakistan afloat.

The 2009 champions can ill afford a defeat in the group stage, having already conceded points against India following a government enforced forfeiture.