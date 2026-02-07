Hetmyer's six-hitting steers West Indies to 182-5 against Scotland

KOLKATA: Shimron Hetmyer hit 64 off 36 balls to help West Indies to 182-5 in the second match of the T20 World Cup against Scotland in Kolkata on Saturday.

Scotland had a whirlwind build-up after finding out only two weeks ago that they would replace Bangladesh, who were kicked out after they refused to play in India, citing security concerns.

The Scots won the toss and elected to field at Eden Gardens and initially had two-time champions West Indies on the back foot with some disciplined bowling.

Opener Brandon King made 35 as he cut loose in the seventh over to hit pace bowler Safyaan Sharif for a six and two fours off successive balls.

Scotland rotated their bowlers and Michael Leask struck the first blow with his off-spin as he bowled skipper Shai Hope for 19.

King was out next, falling to debutant left-arm spinner Oliver Davidson caught at backward point for his maiden T20 wicket.

The left-handed Hetmyer took on the opposition attack, hitting six sixes in all, and put on a stand of 81 off 37 balls with Rovman Powell, who made 24.

Hetmyer reached his fifty off 22 balls with a six.

Powell was dismissed, but he kept up the attack with fellow left-hander Sherfane Rutherford, who scored a 13-ball 26.

Hetmyer fell to Sharif with Brandon McMullen taking a stunning catch at long-on and Rutherford followed him on the first ball of the next over.

Left-arm pace bowler Brad Currie returned figures of 2-23.