New Zealand eye all-round improvement against tricky Afghanistan

CHENNAI: An underwhelming New Zealand will be hoping to rediscover their explosive game against a dangerous Afghanistan in the opening Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

The Kiwis went through a rather unstable preparatory phase ahead of the ICC showpiece, going 1-4 down to India, and Afghanistan are no less a threat.

The arrival of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have given their top order a tad more firepower, but they need more substantial and consistent contributions from Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman and Devon Conway to capitalise on the starts given by the openers.

The sub-par effort by the middle-order was a huge missing link for New Zealand in the series against India as they struggled to force pace while setting or chasing.

An encore will have far reaching consequences for the Kiwis in a group that also has South Africa. Therefore Mitchell Santner and company do not want a slip-up in the first match and land in a marshy place.

Along with their batting, New Zealand will also hope for their bowlers to return to their thrifty selves after the series against India, where they proved expensive against a set of marauding home batters.

Even though he played just one match against India, Lockie Ferguson showed the virtue of having extra pace and, more welcomingly, he seemed to have added some more variations to his craft.

Ferguson will have to play a lead role to keep Afghanistan on the back foot here, along with Santner and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. But that's a job easier said than done.