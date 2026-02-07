Pakistan bowl Netherlands out for 147 in T20 World Cup opener

COLOMBO: The Netherlands lost way in the later part of their innings after a strong start as Pakistan bowled them out for 147 in the opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The Dutch milked 14 runs from the sixth over with the help of three boundaries to be 50 for 2 at the end of powerplay. But in the end, they ended at 147 all out in 19.5 overs, with Salman Mirza (3/24) returning best figures among Pakistani bowlers.

Netherlands were at a comfortable 79 for 3 in the halfway stage, hitting 12 fours and one six till then.

The 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket between captain Scott Edwards (37 off 29 balls) and one-down Bas de Leede (30 off 25 balls) gave the Dutch hope of at least crossing the 150-run mark.

The minnows reached 100-run mark in 12.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. But from there, the Dutch lost way with the Pakistanis taking the pace off their bowling.

From 105 for 3 in 12.3 overs, they were reduced to 129 for seven in 16.4 overs. The dismissal of de Leede off the bowling of Mohammad Nawaz in the 13th over pulled Netherlands back as they pressed the accelerator.

Abrar Ahmed then dealt a blow on Netherlands, removing Edwards in the 16th over. Right-arm off-spinner Saim Ayub removed both Logan van Beek (0) and Zach Lion-Cachet (9) in the space of three balls in the 17th over to leave the Dutch in disarray at 130 for 7.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Scott Edwards 37, Bas de Leede 30; Salman Mirza 3/24, Saim Ayub 2/7, Mohammad Nawaz 2/38, Abrar Ahmed 2/23).