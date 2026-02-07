PCB-ICC dialogue front opens after Pakistan's force majeure questioned by world body

CHENNAI: Even as Pakistan huffed and puffed to a last-over win over The Netherlands in their T20 World Cup opener on Saturday, their board were apparently formally involved in a 'dialogue' with the International Cricket Council (ICC) with respect to their match against India on February 15. Less than a week ago, Pakistan had told the world that they would be boycotting that match to show their support for Bangladesh whose request to play their games in neutral territory was rejected by the ICC.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have since climbed down from their initial stance as both parties are understood to have opened formal communication after persistent back-channel communication between PCB, ICC and the Indian broadcaster. It's important to point out that Star paid $3bn to ICC on the back of a guaranteed India-Pakistan match in every ICC event. The PCB has confirmed with this daily that a letter had been sent and was replied as well.

While it's understood that PCB haven't committed to now playing the game, them willing to have a dialogue on the game itself could be counted as a minor win for the ICC considering the situation.

There are reports emerging that PCB had officially communicated with the ICC and wanted to invoke force majeure. The ICC, on their part, was not amused and had questioned PCB's reason for invoking that clause and whether it is justified.

Though there is over a week for the February 15 match in Colombo, there might be more dialogues and negotiations going forward. The Sri Lanka Cricket has also written to the PCB asking them to consider their decision to not play India, which was announced by the Pakistan government.

The ICC has already warned Pakistan of considerable revenue loss.