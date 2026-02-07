PCB to consult its govt on Sri Lanka's request to reconsider India match boycott

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to again consult its government to decide on the Sri Lankan counterpart's request to reconsider the boycott of the match against India in the T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo.

The Pakistan government has allowed the PCB to send the national team to the T20 World Cup but stopped it from playing against India, which is commercially the biggest match for the ICC and its broadcasters.

This has led to Sri Lanka Cricket sending an email to PCB, saying not having the February 15 marquee match between the arch-rivals will cause financial losses to the SLC and also hurt the organisation and image of the tournament in the island country which is jointly hosting the showpiece with India.

Pakistan is playing all its games in Colombo and Pallekele, starting with their match against Netherlands on Saturday.

"Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government to government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can't be ignored just like that," a source aware of the developments said on Saturday.