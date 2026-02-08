A new era for Azzurri: Italian cricket set for big innings

Maria says they have one thing in common — Italianness. "Ultimately, yes, we all come from different cultures, all a mix of races, of different cultures. But we all have Italy or Italianness in common. Some have Italian roots abroad, others came as children or were born in Italy. Hence, this cohesion. I think our strong point is that we grew up as Italians in a great country, and those who, from afar, with roots from their grandmothers and parents, retain their Italian identity. By combining these two factors, I think this is our strong point: the group is cohesive and there is unity among them, sharing even free time, not just on the pitch, and this is the most beautiful part," Maria explains.

While the infrastructure is only growing, the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics has been a boost. The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has apparently contacted the cricket association regarding getting a dedicated ground with a dressing room and training facilities for the sport. It is still a work-in-progress, one that will take a few years before cricket becomes a full-time profession. However, the FCRI has its eyes on building its infrastructure and making cricket get to the top three sports in the country.

Which is why Italy's debut is not just about the novelty of the sport but also about competing and winning. And more importantly, people back home know about it. "It's certainly no secret that we are the only nation in the world to have qualified without turf pitches. We are working to try to at least make the top three in Italy, so that our team and the new talents can have better preparation that will eventually take them to a higher level than we currently have," Maria explains. “Certainly, the current team still has the greatest responsibility, because with their work will bring forward new talent, and together with the excellent coaches we can bring to Italy or already have in Italy, we need to train at a higher level to continue our education. We certainly know that this is our very first and an opportunity that won't be repeated because it's the first time.

“We're trying to do our best to bring all the updates and news regarding Italian cricket in this World Cup to Italy. This will give greater visibility and more information to the entire Italian community, to all the authorities, especially to the general public. Let the message get across that cricket is here. We have our national team playing in the World Cup today and the future of Italian cricket is the children at school today," says the FCRI president.

For the players, meanwhile, it has been a long couple of weeks and they cannot wait to get on the field and play cricket. Comparisons will be made with the football team, who are trying to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, mistakes will be scrutinised, and they will be challenged and tested. However, over the next few days, expect Madsen, Mosca, Manenti and everyone else to give their all. They know this stage is as good as it gets. And they will want to leave a mark for themselves, their families and the country — Italy — that brought them all together. Because, as Maria said, the Azzurri are writing a new book. And Eden Gardens will be the first of many chapters to come.