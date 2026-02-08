BCB and PCB chiefs hold discussion in Lahore over India match

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi met his Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam in Lahore on Sunday, and visuals of the meeting were released by the PCB, even as efforts to resolve the standoff over Pakistan's proposed boycott of the high stakes T20 World Cup match against India gather pace.

The meeting took place at the Gaddafi Stadium

ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja has also arrived in Lahore for talks with PCB officials amid growing indications that the deadlock over the high-profile February 15 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Colombo could be resolved, paving the way for the match to go ahead.

Khwaja, who represents Singapore in the ICC, is an influential figure in the world governing body and has voting rights on the board as an associate member director.

A source close to the PCB confirmed Khwaja has been nominated by the ICC board as a mediator on the controversial subject.

"He has been in talks with Mohsin Naqvi for a while now and he is reaching Lahore today to first talk to the PCB chief and also the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President, Aminul Islam," the source said.