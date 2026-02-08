ICC delegation set to meet PCB chief in Lahore today

KOLKATA: An International Cricket Council delegation is expected to reach Lahore on Sunday evening and meet the Pakistan Cricket Board officials to discuss the India-Pakistan clash scheduled to play in Colombo on February 15.

Imran Khawaja, ICC deputy chair, and Mubashir Usmani, general secretary of Emirates Cricket Board and ICC Associate Member Director, are set to meet with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi about the upcoming contest between two arch rivals and Pakistan’s decision to boycott the match.

A PCB source confirmed that Bangladesh Cricket Board president Md Aminul Islam Bulbul has already reached Lahore and is expected to be the part of the talks.

This comes after PCB raised the Force Majeure clause about the government decision not to take part in the India clash after Scotland replaced Bangladesh in Group C. Bangladesh was removed from the tournament in the aftermath of their refusal to travel to India, citing security reasons, when Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL by KKR at the directive of the BCCI.

Since then, a lot has happened with the Pakistan government posting on social media that they will travel for the tournament but will not take part in the contest against India. Later, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly told his cabinet about taking a clear stance to not play India in solidarity with Bangladesh.

In the days that followed, speculations were rife with backchannel talks beginning between the PCB and the ICC as the forfeiture of India-Pakistan clash will have a significant impact on the finances for the global governing body, and in return, every member nation.

Then there is an issue of insurance as well. According to several industry sources, if the India - Pakistan match was to be washed out due to rain, the match would be termed as a 'cancellation' or 'abandoned due to rain' for the purposes of insurance. However, if one team doesn't take the field, a 'forfeiture' doesn't necessarily come under any insurance cover. In such a case, the broadcaster or the organisers would be staring at a total loss without hoping to recoup back anything, including ticket sales.

It remains to be seen if Pakistan holds on to their stance and forfeit the match or whether they take an U turn.