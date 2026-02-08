Cricket

Kusal, Kamindu Mendis lift Sri Lanka to 163/6 against Ireland

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 56 while Kamindu Mendis’ 44 off 19 balls helped Sri Lanka recover from a slow start in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.Associated Press
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

COLOLMBO: Kusal Mendis scored a gritty unbeaten half-century, while Kamindu Mendis played a crucial cameo of 44 from 19 balls, as Sri Lanka overcame a sluggish start to post a fighting 163 for 6 in their T20 World Cup clash against Ireland here on Sunday.

Ireland bowlers, led by George Dockrell (2/17), kept a tight grip on the innings after they opted to bowl.

But Mendis fought a determined rearguard, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 43 deliveries after Sri Lanka had slipped to 68 for 3 by the 11th over.

Kamindu then played a vital hand, smashing four boundaries and two sixes to add respectability to Sri Lanka's total.

​T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com