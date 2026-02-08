Jaspreet Singh story: From Phagwara to Uber driver in England to Italian cricket team

CHENNAI: "Chalo! Hum Hindi mein baat karenge (let's talk in Hindi)."

One won't get to hear that line often ahead of an interview with an Italian cricketer.

But Jaspreet Singh has neither forgotten the language or connection with his home town Phagwara, Punjab, despite moving to Bergamo 22 years ago as a 10-year-old with his parents.

The early days in Italy were not precisely smooth as his father Tirath Singh and mother Jasvir Kaur had to settle down in an unfamiliar town as factory workers.

"It was a big day for my family when we got the chance to migrate to Italy. But we were a bit anxious too as it was a new country, new language and new culture. Everything was new for us. But I was thinking about how to play cricket which I used to do as a kid in my town," Jaspreet told PTI.

For a beginner, the journey to Italy, a cricketing outpost, was tough as the European nation hardly had any proper infrastructure in place.

He enrolled into the local Bergamo Cricket Club, a meagre facility at the best, but also completed a two-year electrician course to assist his father in his works.

However, Jaspreet soon found a way to develop his cricketing skills with some help from the Indian expats whom he met at the local gurudwara.

They told him to move to England to play cricket on turf wickets there, and he also had to work as an Uber driver to meet his expenses while staying in Birmingham.