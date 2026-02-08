T20 World Cup: England win toss, opt to bat against Nepal

MUMBAI: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Brook said the pitch would be in the best shape in the first innings and would look to bowl in the second innings.

"Little bit of spin and a bit of bounce. We wanted two out and out pacers with the new ball. Can't take anything for granted, just stay with the situation and adapt to the situation," he said during the toss.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said he would have opted to bowl had he won the toss.

"Looking at the conditions, chasing is the better option. It's a used wicket, if it turns, it'll help us in the second innings," he said.

The Teams: England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla.