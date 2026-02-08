T20 World Cup: New Zealand limit Afghanistan to 182 for six despite Naib's fifty

CHENNAI: Seasoned Gulbadin Naib made a free-flowing fifty but Afghanistan settled for slightly below-par 182 for six against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup Group D match here on Sunday.

Choosing to bat first, the Afghans found the going anything but smooth against a disciplined set of Kiwis bowlers.

Naib (63, 35 balls) and Sediqullah Atal (29, 24b) added 79 runs off 51 balls for the third wicket but the general sense was that of labour on a pitch that had a hint of slowness.

It reflected in Afghanistan's scoring pattern - steady rather than flashy: 44/2 in Power Play, 77/2 after 10 overs and 130/3 after 15 overs.

The last five overs produced further 52 runs, but ideally the Afghans would have wanted a few more on the board.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27, 22b) looked in fine fettle, and even played a couple of typical scoops, but a slower delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson disturbed his furniture in the sixth over.