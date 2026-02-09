Italy opt to bowl against Scotland on T20 World Cup debut

KOLKATA: Italy skipper Wayne Madsen won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a T20 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Italy are making their World Cup debut and Madsen said his team was looking to "enjoy" the contest and "express themselves" on the big stage.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington made one change to the side that lost to the West Indies in the opener, bringing in Brad Wheal in place of Safyaan Sharif.

Teams: Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.