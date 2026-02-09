Cricket

Italy opt to bowl against Scotland on T20 World Cup debut

Scotland captain Richie Berrington made one change to the side that lost to the West Indies in the opener, bringing in Brad Wheal in place of Safyaan Sharif.
Scotland's captain Richie Berrington and Italy's captain Wayne Madsen at the toss before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Scotland and Italy, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.
Scotland's captain Richie Berrington and Italy's captain Wayne Madsen at the toss before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Scotland and Italy, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.(Photo | PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: Italy skipper Wayne Madsen won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a T20 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Italy are making their World Cup debut and Madsen said his team was looking to "enjoy" the contest and "express themselves" on the big stage.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington made one change to the side that lost to the West Indies in the opener, bringing in Brad Wheal in place of Safyaan Sharif.

Teams: Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Italy vs Scotland

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com