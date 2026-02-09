Pak, India set for match after end of 'open, constructive dialogue'

CHENNAI: It's now highly likely that the game between India and Pakistan will go ahead on February 15. After a week of hectic parleys and informal back-channel communications between all boards and stakeholders, the T20 World Cup game seems to be on at Colombo on Sunday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who had initially said they would boycott the game to stand in support of Bangladesh, will likely ask their side to take the field.

While the PCB haven't officially come out with a statement reversing the original 'government decision', it's understood that, after after 'an open, constructive and congenial dialogue' between all parties, in the words of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the match will go ahead. Further, on Monday night, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who were in Pakistan for the meeting, urged the PCB to play the match in the interest of the wider cricketing ecosystem.

What might have made the PCB to alter their earlier position was that the ICC has assured them that there will be no sanctions imposed on the BCB for their withdrawal from the tournament once their request to move their matches from India wasn't given by the ICC. "It is agreed," an official ICC press release said, "that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter. It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact.

The ICC’s approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment."

Per the new arrangement, BCB will also have the right to host an ICC event before the 2031 World Cup. This could the next edition of the men's Under-19 World Cup in 2028.