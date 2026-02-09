T20 World Cup 2026: Father coaches rugby as sons make their mark in cricket for Italy — the Manentis' story



Ask them what it means to play for Italy, he adds: “The connection to our family is massive. Cricket came from our family, so it came from our parents and our grandparents. That Italian connection has always been there, and growing up. There are plenty of people playing local cricket with Italian connections, and people come up to us all the time. Even at games in the Big Bash, I had people coming up and saying how they are Italian and the connection and how they didn't think there was a team to follow, and now they do. It's really cool what we're doing and to be able to connect to our community back home and our family is even more special.”

Coming into the World Cup, they have also tried to pick the brains of Australian internationals with whom they play in the BBL. Though they play alongside Travis Head and Alex Carey in South Australia, Benjamin calls the Australian opener a “freak” before adding that he spoke at length with Steve Smith before coming to the T20 World Cup. “I play with Travis Head and Alex Carey, so I speak to them a lot. I've spoken to Steve Smith a fair bit over the last couple of weeks about the way he goes about it over here. He has given some really good points. Travis is a bit different. He's just a freak. He just walks out and hits the ball over the fence. I don't have that luxury down at No 6. We're very lucky to have a lot of good players around us that we play with back home. They have all got their eyes on the Italians. I think Italy will be everyone's second-favourite team behind their own country. Hopefully, we get a bit of a support base from that,” says Benjamin.