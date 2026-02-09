USA, Pakistan eye improvements with bat in another T20 World Cup showdown

COLOMBO: An unpredictable Pakistan will look to exorcise ghosts of the past when they meet a determined USA, 20 months after being handed an infamous defeat by the same opponents, in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

During their World Cup debut in the 2024, USA announced their arrival on the big stage with a memorable victory over the Pakistanis.

Having lost to India in the 2026 opener, USA would be extra motivated for an encore against Pakistan in an evening game at the Sinhalese Sports Club here.

Both teams have work cut out on the batting front.

Pakistan were cruising in their chase of 148 against The Netherlands before a suicidal middle-order collapse. Thanks to Faheem Ashraf, they got over the line but would be thoroughly shaken by the implosion.

USA had defending champions India under pressure at the Wankhede but their batters could not complement an impressive bowling performance.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam will be under the scanner having made a comeback in the shortest format.

More from the bat will be expected from opener Saim Ayub as well. Ayub has been more productive as a spinner in the recent past.

Captain Salman Ali Agha feels his players need to handle pressure better than how they did against The Netherlands.

"We batted really well. And then they managed to pull wickets down. And then at that time, the pressure came in. And I think we need to absorb pressure better when it comes to these kinds of games.