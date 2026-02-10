Shaken by Nepal scare, England seek stronger showing against West Indies in key T20 World Cup clash

MUMBAI: Shaken by a scare from lower-ranked Nepal in their tournament opener, England will look to step up their performance when they face the West Indies in an evenly matched and crucial Group C clash of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Both teams are two-time champions and are chasing a third title, like tournament co-hosts and defending champions India. With little separating sides in the shortest format, consistency on the day will be vital, as margins can be dangerously thin in T20 cricket.

England were reminded of that reality in their opening match, when Nepal, a team several rungs below them, pushed the former champions to the brink. Nepal lost by just four runs, with England escaping narrowly in a contest that threatened to slip away.

That result is likely to keep the Harry Brook-led side on its toes going forward.

Sam Curran emerged as the hero for England after they posted a competitive but not commanding 184/7. He held his nerve in the final over, defending 10 runs with disciplined line and length to ensure England came through unscathed.

Overall, England may feel their batting unit performed better than their bowlers. Adil Rashid went wicketless after a long time, while Jofra Archer, despite possessing all the requisite skills for the format, was taken apart as Nepal exposed vulnerabilities in the England bowling attack.