T20 World Cup: Farhan's fifty powers Pakistan to 190/9 against USA

COLOMBO: A power-filled fifty by opener Sahibzada Farhan lifted Pakistan to a healthy 190 for nine against the United States of America in a Group A T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Babar (46, 32b) and Farhan (73, 41b) added 81 runs for the third wicket as Pakistan recovered well from a slightly worrying 56 for two after the Power Play segment.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan were initially cruising at 56 for no loss in five overs.

But pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) got rid of both Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha in the space of five deliveries in the sixth over to put brakes on Pakistan.

Farhan was as usual all muscles, smoking bowlers for sixes at will.

His maximums of spinner Milind Kumar were a testimony of his brute power.

Farhan's bull run also allowed Babar to settle in and then play his shots in the first match under lights at the Sinhalese Sports Club.