T20 World Cup: Farhan's fifty, spinners fire Pakistan to 32-run win over USA

COLOMBO: Sahibzada Farhan's power-filled fifty and spinner's accuracy lifted Pakistan to a smooth 32-run win over the United States of America in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Farhan's 41-ball 73 led Pakistan to a healthy 190 for nine, and then their highly-efficient spin quartet of Abrar Ahmed (1/30), Mohammad Nawaz (1/21), Shadab Khan (2/26) and Usman Tariq (3/27) did not allow the US batters any breathing space, limiting them to 158 for eight.

It was Pakistan's second successive victory in this tournament, and now they are leading the group with four points.

Shubham Ranjane made an aggressive fifty (51, 30b), but it was useful only to reduce the margin of defeat.

However, openers Shayan Jahangir (49 off 34) and Andries Gous (13 off 13) gave a reasonable start to the USA's chase, taking them to 42 in the fifth over, but the introduction of spin changed the complexion of the match.

Gous was hold out to Salman Agha in the deep off Nawaz.

The USA, who had defeated Pakistan in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, ended the power play at 50 for 1.

But it was all a struggle for them thereafter.

The dismissal was a precursor to the ensuing happenings as Pakistan spinners grabbed seven of the eight USA wickets that had fallen on the night.

The next four overs saw the US batters struggling massively against Pakistan spinners, adding just 18 runs for the loss of skipper Monank Patel, who gave a return catch to leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Jahangir too departed soon.

His attempted heave off Shadab ended in the hands of Shaheen Shah Afridi at mid-wicket.

Ranjane and Milind Kumar (23) added 66 runs for the fourth wicket but the required run-rate was far too steep to cover-up even with some lusty hits down.