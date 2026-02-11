South Africa beat Afghanistan in double super over thriller at T20 World Cup

AHMEDABAD: South Africa beat Afghanistan in a double super over thriller at the 2026 T20 World Cup after the group match ended in a tie in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Afghanistan posted 187 all out in their chase after South Africa scored 187-6. The teams were tied again after a breathless first super over before South Africa won off the final ball of a heart-thumping second sudden-death showdown.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton hit blazing half-centuries as South Africa reached 187-6 against an Afghanistan bowling that hit back late at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, South Africa lost an early wicket but de Kock, who hit 59, and Rickelton (61) got going in a partnership of 114 to take the attack to the opposition in Ahmedabad.

Afghanistan bowlers pulled things back after the duo fell to star spinner Rashid Khan as South Africa fell short of what looked like a total of more than 200 at one stage.

De Kock reached his fifty off 34 balls with a four off Mujeeb Ur Rahman and two balls later fellow left-hander Rickelton struck a six to get to his half-century.

The duo unleashed a flurry of fours and sixes, forcing Afghanistan to rotate their bowlers at the world's biggest cricket stadium, which was largely empty.

Leg-spinner Rashid hit back as he got the dangermen in the space of three balls with de Kock caught out at deep mid-wicket and Rickelton trapped lbw.

The wickets slowed down South Africa's run-scoring and Dewald Brevis fell in his attempt to accelerate after his 23 off 19 balls.

David Miller hit an unbeaten 20 and Marco Jansen made 16 off seven balls to help the Proteas finish strong.