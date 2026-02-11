T20 World Cup: Rutherford, Motie power West Indies to 30-run win over England

MUMBAI: Sherfane Rutherford (76 not out) and Gudakesh Motie (3/32) thwarted England's charge twice to help West Indies win their key Group C match of the T20 World Cup by 30 runs here on Wednesday.

Rutherford displayed the Caribbean flair with his stroke-play to make a 42-ball 76 not out with five sixes and two fours, enthralling a 21,300-strong Wankhede Stadium crowd, while the West Indies spinners led by Motie utilised the grip off the surface perfectly to deny England in the chase.

Set a target of 197, England, who had none of their batters converting starts, rolled over for 166 in 19 overs, with Sam Curran topping the scorecard with 43 not out.

Phil Salt (30 off 14 balls; 4 fours, 2 sixes) and England were off the blocks quickly when the right-handed tore into Jason Holder, collecting 24 runs off the second over to put the side on top.

Anything short was hammered into the stands while Salt mostly met the ball with the middle of the bat.

Holder's medium pace, like Curran's earlier in the first half, failed to make any impression on the batters and it was against the run of play when England lost their first wicket.

Going for one shot too many, Salt was cramped for room when he danced down, playing it straight to Rutherford at cover off Romario Shepherd.

Even as the powerplay belonged to England who had raced to 67/1, there was another soft dismissal in the form of Jos Buttler (21).

Roston Chase was forced to come around the wicket after being hit for a six, but Buttler smacked this one straight to Powell at long-on.

Motie then rocked England twice in quick succession with some brilliant display of spin bowling.

Using the grip off the surface, he first had Tom Banton (2) caught at cover beating him with turn, and then skidded one through an in-form Jacob Bethell's (33) defence with his chinaman delivery, reducing England to 93/4 at the halfway mark.

England kept picking the odd boundaries but West Indies' spinners kept chipping away.

Motie then dealt a body blow with a soft dismissal of skipper Harry Brook (17) who was beaten by the turn and the left-arm spinner took a sharp diving return catch, while Chase pinned Will Jacks (2) leg-before to leave England reeling at 135/6 after 15 overs.

England couldn't avert losing another wicket to spin, as on the final ball of Akeal Hosein's (1/32) last over, Jamie Overton (5) walked back after Powell executed a perfect bunny-hop catch at long-on.