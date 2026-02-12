T20 World Cup: Ishan smashes quickfire 61 as India eye huge total against Namibia

Ishan Kishan smashed 61 off just 24 balls as India eyed a huge total after being put in to bat by Namibia in their T20 World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

His opening partner Sanju Samson had made a brisk cameo but failed to kick on. After blasting 22 off eight deliveries, Samson flicked a Ben Shikongo delivery to deep midwicket in the second over.

Ishan and Tilak Varma then added 79 for the second wicket, with the former doing the bulk of the scoring.

Ishan was especially severe on left-arm medium pacer JJ Smit, smashing him for 28 in an over. The over started with a dot ball before he went berserk, hitting four successive sixes and a four to reach his fifty off 20 balls.

In all, he hit six fours and five sixes before holing out to Shikongo at deep midwicket off the first ball of leg spinner Gerhard Erasmus' spell.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who starred for India in their win over the USA, fell cheaply this time, being stumped by Zane Green off left arm spinner Bernard Scholtz for 12 to leave India at 120/3 in the 11th over.

Earlier, Suryakumar was unfazed by the outcome of the toss, saying he was planning to bat first anyway.

Jasprit Bumrah who missed the opening game against the USA returns in place of Mohammed Siraj.

Abhishek Sharma who was admitted to hospital with a stomach illness in the run-up to the game misses out, with Samson coming in his place.

The teams:

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo