T20 World Cup: Marsh fitness under watch as Australia face tricky Zimbabwe test

COLOMBO: Australia will closely monitor skipper Mitchell Marsh’s fitness as an injury-hit side looks to fend off a tricky Zimbabwe and move closer to the Super Eights in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Marsh missed Australia’s big win over Ireland on Wednesday due to internal testicular bleeding and, according to Cricket Australia, the all-rounder will require a considerable period of rest before returning to action.

Steve Smith has joined the squad as cover, but Marsh’s absence was barely felt in Australia’s 67-run victory as they produced a strong all-round performance against Ireland.

Without any batter scoring a fifty, Australia posted a competitive total in excess of 180 before pacer Nathan Ellis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa shared eight wickets between them to secure two full points.

However, the Australians will look to improve on that effort against Zimbabwe, particularly with heavier contributions from opener Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell during the middle overs.

Such performances will be essential if Marsh is partially or fully unavailable for the remainder of the ICC showpiece.

Smith’s recent T20 form will offer solace to the Antipodeans. The former skipper, whose last T20I appearance came in February 2024, was in fine touch for Sydney Sixers in the recent Big Bash League, scoring 299 runs in six innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 167.

Australia will need their big names firing against Zimbabwe, a side that has the resources to surprise more fancied opponents.

Oman may not be among the tournament heavyweights, but the manner in which the African outfit dismantled them caught attention.

Zimbabwe boast a capable pace attack in Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, all of whom can challenge top-order batters on their day.

Sikandar Raza’s mix of off and leg breaks adds another layer to their bowling attack.

Raza, a vastly experienced T20 campaigner, will also be expected to contribute with the bat alongside Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and the 40-year-old Brendan Taylor, who is nursing a niggle from the previous match.

If Taylor is unavailable, Zimbabwe could consider bringing in Ryan Burl, who also offers a useful spin option.

Given Australia’s well-documented struggles against spin, Zimbabwe may also look at including veteran Graeme Cremer, whose leg-spin could prove effective here.

Teams (from):

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith (cover for Mitchell Marsh).

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

The match begins at 11 am IST.