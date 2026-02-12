T20 World Cup: Namibia done, Pakistan test awaits India

NEW DELHI: At one point during the Indian innings against Namibia on Thursday, the scoreboard read 144/4 in 14 overs. India were still going at a little over 10 runs per over, and they still had Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube — two of their biggest spin hitters in the middle. And yet, the crowd maintained silence. It was perplexing considering that the duo ensured India’s run rate did not drop below 10.

The reason was simple. Namibia employed two spinners and managed to slow India down. The African country had bowled six overs of spin and returned 30 runs and three wickets. Before the slow turnaround, the scoreboard read 104 for 1 after six overs — end of the powerplay. The sequence of runs and fall of wickets do not make for a healthy reading either. Just for the context it was 104 for 1 in six overs, 122 for 3 post 11...and by time India folded their innings they were 209 for 9.

There was a mini sub-plot brewing beyond the boundary lines as well. What would be worrying India more than winning the match handsomely would be their clueless misdemeanour against the spinners of the Namibia. The next stop is against Pakistan where one mystery spinner is doing all crazy hop-skip and jump tricks. Spinners of Namibia showed where India could be hurt.