T20 World Cup: Namibia done, Pakistan test awaits India

NEW DELHI: At one point during the Indian innings against Namibia on Thursday, the scoreboard read 144/4 in 14 overs. India were still going at a little over 10 runs per over, and they still had Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube — two of their biggest spin hitters in the middle. And yet, the crowd maintained silence. It was perplexing considering that the duo ensured India’s run rate did not drop below 10.
The reason was simple. Namibia employed two spinners and managed to slow India down. The African country had bowled six overs of spin and returned 30 runs and three wickets. Before the slow turnaround, the scoreboard read 104 for 1 after six overs — end of the powerplay. The sequence of runs and fall of wickets do not make for a healthy reading either. Just for the context it was 104 for 1 in six overs, 122 for 3 post 11...and by time India folded their innings they were 209 for 9.
There was a mini sub-plot brewing beyond the boundary lines as well. What would be worrying India more than winning the match handsomely would be their clueless misdemeanour against the spinners of the Namibia. The next stop is against Pakistan where one mystery spinner is doing all crazy hop-skip and jump tricks. Spinners of Namibia showed where India could be hurt.
Back to the game. Ishan Kishan once again showed why he is their first-choice opening partner for Abhishek Sharma, who had to miss out due to stomach infection. His power-hitting resulted in 61 from 24 balls. He fell trying to hit Gerhard Erasmus. Namibia's seamers in the powerplay on a pitch that offered no assistance were taken to the cleaners. Sanju Samson once again failed to capitalise on a start — out for 22 from eight balls.
In the days of T20 mystery adds to the intrigue and creates that slight hesitation in the mind of the batters. That's what Erasmus tried to exploit in the batter through his deliveries, fitting more in the mystery-bowler's nomenclature than orthodox. All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma. Even the India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the explosive batter is still recovering and team would monitor his progress before Sunday's match.
Erasmus and Bernard Scholtz put the brakes on. Suryakumar and Tilak Varma were rattled more by Namibia skipper's zig-zag delivery strides than his spin. The run-rate had dropped from 14.85 RPO to 10.33 but Pandya and Dube made sure it did not drop further. Even Scholtz’s final over went for 24 runs. The two helped India to 205/4 after 18.1 overs. Anything beyond 230 looked well within reach.
Then came the second slide. Erasmus, however, showed why India should be wary of their plans against spinners. After being hit for a six on the very first ball of the 19th over, he got rid of Pandya with a low full toss. Dube got run out on the next ball and Axar Patel was cleaned up in the final delivery. India scraped through with just four runs in the last 11 balls while losing five wickets as they finished with 209/9.
Namibia was just a academic pit stop before the big game on Sunday against Pakistan. Though statistics favour India, Pakistan, with their slow bowlers on an equally slow wickets, could turn a few things around for India.
Their mystery variety Usman Tariq has already set the stage abuzz. He is not alone. Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan are in the mix as well.
On Sunday, when India take guard against Pakistan in the the much-talked about match, they must chisel out the flaws that were exposed on Thursday.
Brief scores: India 209/9 in 20 ovs (Ishan 61, Hardik 52, Tilak 25; Erasmus 4/20) bt Namibia 116 in 18.2 ovs (Steenkamp 29; Varun 3/7).