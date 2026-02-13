Have worked on more speed and revs on the ball: Varun Chakaravarthy

NEW DELHI: India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy on Thursday said he is reaping the rewards of consciously adding more pace and revolutions to the ball, an effort that has sharpened his effectiveness in T20 cricket.

The world’s top-ranked T20 bowler said he is constantly pushing himself to improve, whether by refining his existing deliveries or experimenting with new ones, after India registered a 93-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup.

“So I have definitely worked on few aspects of my bowling such as speed, speed and more revs. People do work on variations also, but I worked on perfecting my existing balls, so that helped a lot,” he said.

In the past, Chakaravarthy has spoken about how switching to over spin from side spin contributed significantly to his success. He has taken 63 wickets in 38 T20Is at an impressive average of 15.19 and a frugal economy rate of 7.06.

He was too good for the Namibian batters on Thursday night, finishing with three wickets in 12 balls. Such was his accuracy that he dismissed opener Louren Steenkamp with a googly off his very first ball of the match.

Chakaravarthy also said he has worked on his follow-through, which has helped him extract more zip off the surface.

As a bowler who is always looking to improve, he said he regularly works on adding new deliveries to his armoury.

“That has been my process. I have always had some delivery coming up. It’s up to me, if I am courageous enough, I will try it in the next match, but it depends,” he said.