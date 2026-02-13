Stumped by Erasmus, India brace for another unconventional spin threat against Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India will need to sharpen their approach against unconventional spin after being challenged by Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, as they brace for a similar threat from Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq ahead of their marquee T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.

India were made to work hard against Erasmus’ unorthodox variations, highlighting areas to address before facing another off spinner who relies heavily on unusual methods.

While both Erasmus and Tariq are fundamentally off spinners, they rely on distinct variations to disrupt batters’ rhythm.

Erasmus bowled several deliveries with a round arm action on Thursday night, while a few balls delivered from well behind the stumps completely foxed the home batters.

Despite India piling up 209 for nine on their way to an emphatic win, the Namibia captain returned impressive figures of four for 20 from four overs.

He was also trusted with the unforgiving death overs and emerged on top against India’s formidable batting line-up.

Tariq, meanwhile, is known for an awkward pause in his delivery stride, so pronounced that the legality of his action has previously been questioned.

India had anticipated flat pitches in the T20 World Cup, but the surfaces in Mumbai and Delhi tested the batters. The strip in Colombo is traditionally on the slower side, which could bring the spinners from both sides firmly into play.

Ishan Kishan was among the runs for India against Namibia and, after the win, was asked whether facing Erasmus served as useful preparation for tackling Tariq and company on Sunday night.