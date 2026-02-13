T20 World Cup: Infrastructure the difference between us and top cricket-playing nations, says USA spinner Harmeet

His comments came after USA wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir said that the USA has “not been watered properly,” by the ICC. "The exposure and the kind of funding that we get from the ICC is lacking. I think if the ICC pays more attention to us and all the associate nations, you'll see more big games and you'll see these teams changing their tag from associate nations to big teams as well,” he said.

Singh sang from the same hymn sheets as his teammate. “This team has immense potential. We need more and more international games, international series against top sides and we have that confidence to finish games against them. In both the games we competed (vs India & Pakistan) (we) competed really well. There were phases we were on top in both the games, and we are talking about top two, top three nations in the world. If you just look at the funding size they have versus what we have, with whatever practice we get, we put up a show. and the world has watched,” he said.

USA next face Namibia on Sunday, the same day when India and Pakistan lock horns in Colombo. The team that defeated Pakistan in the previous edition will eye another win when they take the field at Chepauk.