T20 World Cup: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Harmeet Singh fashion big win for USA against Netherlands

CHENNAI: Saiteja Mukkamalla's attractive 79 and a four-wicket haul by former India U-19 star Harmeet Singh powered United States to a comfortable 93-run victory over the Netherlands in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

This is USA's first-ever T20I victory over the Netherlands.

Mukkamalla's 51-ball knock formed the cornerstone of USA's competitive total of 196 for 6 while all-rounder Shubham Ranjane once again proved his prowess with an invaluable 24-ball 48 not out.

Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh (4/21) didn't bowl too many wicket-taking deliveries yet Netherlands batters were left in a tangle as they were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs.

Harmeet's figures were the best by a USA bowler in a T20 World Cup match.

In fact, two of Harmeet's wickets -- opener Max O'Dowd (13) and all-rounder Bas de Leede (23) -- were half-trackers that were deposited to the fielders.

The other two deliveries were spot on -- one flat and skiddy that breached rival skipper Scott Edwards' defence, and the other a straighter one that trapped Roelof de Merwe in front.

Another left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige got one that kept so low that opener Michael Levitt was forced to play all over it.

The Netherlands were never really in the game for a chase on a track that got slower with the passage of time.