T20 World Cup: Siddique, Aryansh dazzle as UAE defeat Canada by five wickets

NEW DELHI: Junaid Siddique's five-wicket haul was complemented by Aryansh Sharma's half-century as the United Arab Emirates defeated Canada by five wickets in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Senior pacer Siddique headlined a disciplined bowling effort, returning with figures of 5/35 to help UAE restrict Canada to a below-par 150 for 7.

Aryansh then struck an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls laced with six fours and three sixes, while Sohaib Khan also played a very useful knock of 51 off just 29 balls to guide UAE over the line with two balls to spare.

Chasing the modest total, UAE struggled to build momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals even as Aryansh held firm at one end.

Left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar (3/14) dented the chase with three key strikes.

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem was the first to depart, falling to pacer Kaleem Sana.

Zafar then dismantled the middle order, first dismissing Alishan Sharafu, who mistimed a cover drive to Nicholas Kirton at extra cover, before removing Mayank Kumar and Harshit Kaushik with catches at long-on and midwicket respectively.

At the halfway mark, UAE needed 92 off 60 balls.

But just when the chase appeared to be slipping away, Aryansh found support in Sohaib, who smashed four sixes and as many fours.

The pair stitched together a crucial 83-run stand for the fifth wicket, bringing the equation down to 26 off 12 balls.

Aryansh showed nerves of steel, smashing back-to-back boundaries before adding a third off a free hit in the penultimate over.