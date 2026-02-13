Unbeaten New Zealand and South Africa eye group top spot in high-stakes Ahmedabad clash

AHMEDABAD: With Super 8s qualification virtually assured, unbeaten New Zealand and South Africa will clash here on Saturday in a contest that has shaped into a direct battle for the top spot in their T20 World Cup group.

Both teams have won their opening two matches, albeit through contrasting routes, setting up a game that could decide Group D supremacy and provide crucial momentum heading into the Super 8s.

New Zealand have looked clinical in their performances so far. After restricting Afghanistan to 182 for six, they chased down the target in 17.5 overs, powered by Tim Seifert’s 65 and brisk contributions from Glenn Phillips (42), Mark Chapman (28) and Daryl Mitchell (25 not out). Earlier, Seifert and Finn Allen dismantled the UAE in a 10-wicket win, overhauling 174 in just 15.2 overs.

South Africa, meanwhile, have combined firepower with composure under pressure. They posted 213 for four against Canada, with skipper Aiden Markram striking 59 off 32 balls, and David Miller (39 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out) finishing strongly, before Lungi Ngidi’s 4 for 31 sealed a comfortable victory.

Against Afghanistan, however, they were pushed to the limit. Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) guided them to 187 for six, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 84 forced the match into a tie. South Africa eventually prevailed in a dramatic double Super Over, with Miller and Stubbs delivering under pressure and Keshav Maharaj closing it out.

South Africa also hold the advantage of familiarity with conditions, having played both their matches at the same venue, one a day game and the other a day night contest. That experience could prove significant. The Ahmedabad surface has offered good bounce and carry, aiding stroke play, while also assisting seamers who hit the deck hard. The Proteas’ pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and Ngidi, has already adjusted to the conditions, and their batters have experienced the pitch across different match situations. In a tournament where margins are fine, such familiarity, particularly under lights, could be decisive, especially if dew becomes a factor in the second innings.

For New Zealand, the key battle could be upfront. Seifert and Finn Allen’s aggressive starts have set the tone, but South Africa’s new ball attack will test them early. Conversely, the Black Caps’ seamers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson will look to strike against de Kock and Rickelton in the powerplay.

While qualification for the Super 8s appears certain for both sides, finishing as group winners could influence subsequent match ups and potentially offer a more favourable route ahead.

New Zealand’s approach has been to attack from ball one, with Rabada’s ability to generate steep bounce and Ngidi’s heavy back of a length bowling set to test that aggression. Early wickets could expose a middle order that, while capable, has not yet faced sustained new ball pressure.

Matt Henry’s control with the new ball, including figures of one for 27 against Afghanistan, and his ability to swing it early make his contest with de Kock a compelling duel. De Kock’s intent in the powerplay could dictate South Africa’s tempo.

In the middle overs, Mitchell Santner has quietly controlled proceedings, conceding just 23 runs in four overs against the UAE. Markram, who can anchor and accelerate, will look to disrupt that rhythm.

If the match goes deep, South Africa’s finishing pair of Miller and Stubbs could face Ferguson’s pace at the death. New Zealand, on the other hand, rely on Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell to counter Rabada’s yorkers and Ngidi’s variations late on.

South Africa’s experience of batting first and chasing at this venue also provides flexibility at the toss. If dew sets in, chasing could again become advantageous. New Zealand have shown composure in pursuit but are yet to defend a total under significant scoreboard pressure.

The contest may ultimately hinge on who controls the powerplay, both with bat and ball. South Africa’s top order has been more tested under pressure, particularly in the Afghanistan thriller, while New Zealand’s openers have looked the most destructive pair in the group so far.

With qualification all but secured, the focus now shifts to finishing first and carrying authority into the Super 8s. In a tournament where momentum often shapes knockout runs, the Ahmedabad encounter offers both teams a chance to make a statement.

Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin.

The match starts at 7 pm.