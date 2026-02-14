Canada need exposure, not sympathy: Captain Dilpreet Bajwa

NEW DELHI: Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa has said Associate nations are not seeking sympathy from the cricketing world but sustained exposure through franchise leagues and stronger bilateral support, asserting that the gap with full member sides is driven more by limited opportunities than a lack of talent.

Bajwa said the rise of franchise cricket in Canada has provided a crucial boost for players who otherwise struggle for consistent match practice, particularly during the long winter months.

"I would like to thank Yuvraj (Singh) who bought Canada Super 60, because this is what we were lacking. The GT20 (Global T20 Canada) was not there last year. But thanks to Yuvraj and Abhishek Shah, they brought franchise cricket to North America," Bajwa told PTI Videos.

"It is helpful when we are not able to play consistent cricket. For the first time, we have seen franchise cricket being played indoors. Even when it is snowing or raining, we are playing cricket. It is a very proud moment that, as a Canadian, we have that indoor stadium," he added.

Drawing parallels with the transformation of Indian cricket after the advent of the Indian Premier League, Bajwa said sustained exposure and financial stability through the franchise model had elevated the depth and standard of the national team.

"When IPL came to India, franchises and the private sector came forward. Today you can see how big IPL is and how big Indian cricket has become. So, our board and all the investors who are coming to Canada have this plan, because the board cannot do everything alone; we need the private sector," he said.

While indoor competitions provide continuity, Bajwa said structured support from bigger boards, not just during winters but across the calendar, would accelerate growth.

"Cricket Canada is doing well. The private sector is coming and they are generating good money. But due to funds, there is some problem. Our board is planning to keep the players busy as much as they can, and that is what is needed," he said.

Emphasising that ability is not lacking in the side, Bajwa reiterated that Associate nations require consistent exposure and competitive opportunities to realise their potential on the global stage.

"There is not much difference (in talent); the only difference is that we are not able to play cricket. We have very good talent in Canada," he said.

Canada’s World Cup build up highlighted those challenges. After qualifying for the T20 World Cup, the team went through a seven month gap without a match before embarking on a preparatory tour of Sri Lanka.