Finch urges India not to rush Abhishek Sharma back for Pakistan clash

COLOMBO: Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has advised India not to hurry opener Abhishek Sharma back into action following illness, even if it means he misses the high-profile T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, stressing that long-term fitness should take precedence over a marquee fixture.

Abhishek was sidelined from India’s Group A match against Namibia on Thursday due to a stomach infection that required two days of hospitalisation.

“If Abhishek is still under the weather and you don't want to take a risk, that's totally fine. You can't win the tournament in the first phase, but you can certainly lose it. He's the most damaging player in world cricket, so you want him fit and firing,” Finch said on JioStar Media Day.

“If that means taking a couple of extra days of rest, that's something you'd absolutely be prepared to do, regardless of how big the India versus Pakistan match looks on paper. You want your best players fit and healthy when the business end of the tournament comes around,” he added.

Highlighting the left-hander’s value, Finch said Abhishek’s ability to dismantle bowling attacks from the outset is rare in modern T20 cricket.

“Any team that has Abhishek Sharma in it is going to be better in T20 cricket. He's a superstar. His ability to destroy an attack from ball one and keep going in a way that not many other players in the world, if any, can match makes him a special player.