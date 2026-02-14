Harmanpreet bats for more Tests as India's road to T20 WC begins Down Under

CHENNAI: Three T20Is against Australia. Five more versus South Africa and another three against England in England. That is how India's road to the Women's T20 World Cup looks at this point. And it kickstarts in Sydney on Sunday with Harmanpreet Kaur and Co taking on Australia under their new skipper Sophie Molineux.
From a preparational point of view, India could not have asked for better fixtures or opponents. Both Australia and South Africa are in the same group as them and England series would allow them to get acclimated to the conditions there before the global event begins.
However, this series Down Under is not just about the T20 World Cup. There is more to it. India will play a multi-format series which also includes a day-night Test match in Perth. They start with T20Is, with ODIs and the Test to follow. Coming into the tour, there is a lot of hype around the rivalry and with good reason. The last time Australia were on the cricket field was during the 2025 Women's World Cup semifinal where they lost to India who went on to win their first ICC title.
While taking the confidence from the World Cup, Kaur wants India to start fresh Down Under. "I mean, that (ODI) was a different format and T20 is a different format. Yes, being a world champion always gives you lots of confidence, but every time when you step to the ground, you have to start from ball one. It's a different ball game and we're really looking forward to that," Kaur said in a press conference on Saturday. "We know they are a very strong team and we have seen they have been playing really good cricket for such a long time. One thing is very clear, whenever you go with a great mindset and a good, positive approach, you can always bring your best. So our motive is to bring our best and play our best cricket," she added.
In saying that, the significance of each T20I was not lost on Kaur who was pleased to see the India internationals step up in the recently concluded Women's Premier League. "WPL has played a really big role to improve our women's cricket and it's good to see that everybody is in good touch. Because we all know before the T20 World Cup, every series is very important for us. And this series is very important for both the teams, so it's good to see that every girl is coming from a really good form and hopefully we will again bring our best," she said.
The Indian captain also hoped for more multi-format series where they get to play Test matches. "I think multi-format series are always very exciting and we are really looking forward to that because playing T20Is and ODI is always great. But Test is something we always want to play and the pink ball Test match is always going to be very exciting and we are really looking forward to that. As a cricketer we always want to keep playing cricket and if we keep getting more Test matches that is also great for all the players," said Kaur.
India women tour of Australia schedule
February 15: First T20I, SCG, 1.45PM, IST
February 19: Second T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 1.45PM, IST
February 21: Third T20I, Adelaide Oval, 1.45PM, IST
February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 9.20AM, IST
February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9.20AM, IST
March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9.20AM, IST
March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 10.50AM, IST
Live on Star Sports and JioHotstar