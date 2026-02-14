Harmanpreet bats for more Tests as India's road to T20 WC begins Down Under

While taking the confidence from the World Cup, Kaur wants India to start fresh Down Under. "I mean, that (ODI) was a different format and T20 is a different format. Yes, being a world champion always gives you lots of confidence, but every time when you step to the ground, you have to start from ball one. It's a different ball game and we're really looking forward to that," Kaur said in a press conference on Saturday. "We know they are a very strong team and we have seen they have been playing really good cricket for such a long time. One thing is very clear, whenever you go with a great mindset and a good, positive approach, you can always bring your best. So our motive is to bring our best and play our best cricket," she added.

In saying that, the significance of each T20I was not lost on Kaur who was pleased to see the India internationals step up in the recently concluded Women's Premier League. "WPL has played a really big role to improve our women's cricket and it's good to see that everybody is in good touch. Because we all know before the T20 World Cup, every series is very important for us. And this series is very important for both the teams, so it's good to see that every girl is coming from a really good form and hopefully we will again bring our best," she said.