T20 World Cup: Markram leads charge as South Africa make short work of New Zealand

AHMEDABAD: Aiden Markram smashed a blazing half-century as South Africa steamrolled New Zealand by seven wickets to all but qualify for the Super 8s of the men's T20 World Cup, here Saturday.

Leading from the front in a highly-anticipated Group D clash, Markram's commanding 86-run knock deflated the Kiwi attack and ensured South Africa completed the chase without fuss.

New Zealand rode on a counter-attacking 74-run stand between Mark Chapman (48) and Daryl Mitchell (32) to post 175 for seven after being asked to bat.

The Proteas were in a real hurry as they chased down the 176-run target in 17.1 overs for their third consecutive victory that has taken them to the top of Group D.

The contest lived up to its billing as one of the most interesting games at group stage as close to 55,000 fans filled the stadium to witness the action despite it being a non-India fixture.

With six points from three games, South Africa will be favourites to move to the next stage.

They play UAE next while New Zealand take on Canada in Chennai on Tuesday.

Barring an upset, the Black Caps will be through too.

Mathematically, UAE (2 points) stay in the hunt for Super 8s but it will be a near impossible task to make that happen.

The Proteas were playing their third match at the venue and knew the conditions better and nothing worked for the Black Caps.

Markram set the tone early as he peppered the boundary with eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate touching 200.

Quinton de Kock (20 off 14) fell to Lockie Ferguson after helping the Proteas to a brisk start, and Ryan Rickelton (21 off 11), whose cameo kept the momentum intact, also lost his wicket after a start.

The defining passage came during a 40-run burst between Markram and Rickelton that pushed South Africa past the 100-run mark inside eight overs.

Even after Rickelton and Dewald Brevis (21) departed in quick succession, there was no panic in the chase.

Markram seamlessly shifted gears, picking gaps at will and punishing anything short or overpitched.

He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls and ensured the required rate never became a factor.

David Miller (24 not out) provided the finishing touches as the duo calmly steered the side home with 17 balls to spare.

Miller ended the game with a gigantic six over mid wicket off Ferguson.