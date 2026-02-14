T20 World Cup: Rashid stars with ball, Banton seals chase as England beat Scotland to keep hopes alive

KOLKATA: Adil Rashid's triple strike set up the contest before Tom Banton's unbeaten half century guided England to a crucial five-wicket win over Scotland, keeping their Super Eights hopes alive in the T20 World Cup, here on Saturday.

In their must-win Group C clash after their shock loss to West Indies, two-time champions England first rode on Rashid (3/36) and Liam Dawson (2/34) to choke Scotland in the back end and bowl them out for 152 in 19.4 overs after opting to field.

Scotland were well placed at 113 for 3 in 12.3 overs and looked set to cross the 180-run mark, but a dramatic collapse of five wickets for 14 runs turned the match.

Rashid changed ends and grabbed three wickets, including that of skipper Richie Berrington (49), to derail the Scotland innings.

Dawson added two quick wickets as Scotland lost momentum completely.

In their modest chase, England were rocked early and slipped to 13 for 2 in two overs before Banton produced a match-winning 63 not out from 41 balls (4x4, 3x6).

Will Jacks smashed one six and a boundary off Brad Wheal to wrap up their chase in 18.2 overs.

England, who scraped through against Nepal in their opener but were outplayed by the West Indies, thus returned to winning ways and jumped to second spot in the group behind the West Indies with four points.

They now face Italy here on Monday to confirm their Super Eights berth.

England needed rebuilding and Banton found support in Jacob Bethell (32 from 28 balls; 2x4, 1x6).

The pair added 66 runs off 45 balls to steady the innings.

Phil Salt (2) chipped Brandon McMullen to cover, while Jos Buttler (3) tried to hit Brad Currie down the ground but failed to get the distance.

McMullen ran back from mid-off and completed an excellent catch over his shoulder.

Bethell struck a flat six over wide long-on and followed it up with boundaries through third man and point.

Banton, who had survived on 7 when Matthew Cross failed to hold a tough chance standing up to the stumps, grew in confidence.

Davidson eventually broke the stand when Bethell's slog-sweep went straight to backward point.

Scotland tightened the run-rate and struck again when Harry Brook's attempted scoop was caught by Brad Wheal at short fine leg, leaving England at 86 for 4 in 10.4 overs.