T20 World Cup: USA chase Super Eight lifeline against Namibia at Chepauk

CHENNAI: Revitalised by a commanding win over the Netherlands, the United States will look to keep their slim Super Eight hopes alive when they face Namibia in a must-win Group A clash here on Sunday.

With two wins from as many matches, India and Pakistan occupy the top two spots in the group, but a victory for the USA would keep them in contention should either of the frontrunners falter in the remaining fixtures.

After losing their first two matches, the USA roared back with a 93-run victory over the Dutch, registering the biggest winning margin by runs for an Associate team in T20 World Cup history. It was also their first win over the Netherlands after six previous defeats across formats.

A clinical batting effort, followed by a disciplined spin performance, laid the foundation for the turnaround.

Saiteja Mukkamalla, recalled to the XI, made full use of the opportunity with a fluent knock laced with authoritative off-side strokes. Shubham Ranjane provided late acceleration to propel the side close to the 200-run mark, while skipper Monank Patel chipped in with 36 after two low scores, though he failed to convert his start.

With a formidable total on the board, the USA bowlers struck early and never relented. Harmeet Singh led the spin charge, supported ably by Mohammad Mohsin and Nosthush Kenjige, as the trio shared seven wickets for 60 runs in 10 overs to dismantle the Dutch batting.