West Indies aim to seal Group C top spot against Nepal at Wankhede

MUMBAI: West Indies will look to maintain their winning momentum and cement their position at the top of Group C when they take on a struggling Nepal in a T20 World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

The Caribbean side has won both its matches so far and leads the group with the best net run rate of 1.625. Another victory would further strengthen its grip on the top spot as it eyes qualification with momentum firmly on its side.

With a fixture against Italy in Kolkata to follow, West Indies know that successive wins in these two games will ensure they finish as Group C toppers. However, they cannot afford to lower their guard. Despite Nepal’s underwhelming campaign so far, the Associate nation has shown glimpses of resilience in patches and could look to spring a surprise.

West Indies will therefore need to balance confidence with caution, ensuring they avoid complacency and remain focused on the task at hand.

Nepal, who had beaten West Indies 2-1 in a T20I series last September, are coming off a deflating loss against Italy and will be keen to put their best foot forward.

While West Indies entered this T20 World Cup largely under the radar, partly due to series defeats to New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa in the lead-up, that narrative is quickly changing. Their performances so far have been authoritative, suggesting a side that has quietly regrouped and rediscovered its rhythm at the right time.

The two-time champions beat Scotland by 35 runs in their tournament opener and followed it up with a commanding 30-run win over England. On both occasions, different players stepped up, a hallmark of a well-settled side, and head coach Daren Sammy would be pleased with how the team has begun to come together.