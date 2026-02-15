India vs Pakistan: Childhood coach watches Tilak in blue for first time from stands

Bayash's association with Tilak started when the cricketer was 10-11 years old. The day being a holiday, the coach reached the Abbas Stadium in Barkas to meet his fellow coaches. There he saw Tilak taking much older boys to the cleaners while playing with a tennis ball. "I asked him where he stays and then I went to meet his father, an electrician with a PSU. They are a middle-class family. The father expressed his inability to drop off and pick Tilak to my academy which is 40km away. So I took the responsibility to pick him up in the morning at around 5 AM. He was a kid then so he used to sleep while pillion riding with me. But after three to four months, I convinced his father to shift near to my academy and he agreed. This made it possible for Tilak to focus only on his cricket and not spend too much time and energy on travel," Bayash had told this daily ahead of Tilak's ODI debut incidentally at the same venue.

The association, which began more than a decade ago, continued at the Legala Cricket Academy, Lingampally and is still going on strong. Before the 2026 T20 World Cup match in Colombo, Bayash had watched Tilak in Mumbai Indians' colours at the Wankhede Stadium. "Hyderabad has been hosting IPL matches since the maiden season in 2008 but I never had that urge to go to the stadium. I eventually went to the Wankhede to see Tilak in action."