South Africa edge closer to full potential after comprehensive win over New Zealand: Markram

AHMEDABAD: South Africa captain Aiden Markram said his side moved “a lot closer” to playing to their full potential after outclassing New Zealand in a commanding T20 World Cup win that pushed them nearer to the Super 8s.

South Africa were clinical with both ball and bat, first restricting New Zealand to 175 on what Markram felt was a surface capable of producing a 200-plus total, before completing the chase comfortably.

“Definitely a lot closer to the fullest potential tonight. I thought pretty much all areas were really good,” Markram said after the comprehensive victory on Saturday night.

“To keep them under what we felt was probably a 200-type pitch was a massive effort. The surface played really well and got better as the night went on,” he added.

Ahead of the match, Markram had said that his side was not playing to its full potential, but credited the bowlers for reading the conditions smartly and executing their variations with conviction.

“It’s not a set plan. It’s very much dependent on the approach of the batters. If a guy’s really teeing off and trying to take you down, you need to play with his swing a bit, and that’s through change of pace,” he explained.

“There’ll be phases where it can be tricky. It’s a fine balance. But the secret tonight was the conviction behind what they did and that gut feel. We went with that and it held in the wicket in the first innings.”

Markram said field placements were largely bowler driven to provide flexibility in terms of pace on and pace off options.