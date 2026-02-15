T20 World Cup: Upbeat USA edge past Nambia in Chennai

Monank said that the USA came prepared and it helped. "Yes, we do the homework for every team right now. We have done it for Namibia too. I thought winning that toss and batting first, we knew that the wickets were going to get better, so we wanted to make sure that we get a proper start and I thought the partnership between myself and Shayan was very crucial," said Monank Patel after his team's win.

''And later on, the way Sanjay finished off the innings, great to him, and we knew that 200 is a good score if we keep good pressure through our bowling. Sanjay is the same incredible talent which we have in our squad and the way he played today, I thought he was a bit under pressure. He couldn't capitalize in the last two innings and I thought the way he played today was great. Yes, he can hit the ball really far and the way he expressed himself today, I thought because of him, we were able to make 200 runs today. It feels like home. The crowd has been fantastic since the last two games. They've been very supportive and I feel like a lot of our players have been playing for the Texas Super Kings and because of that, we are getting that home support," added the USA skipper.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admitted that they were not at their best. "I thought it was a nice wicket. It turned out to be a really good scoring wicket. But we would have all liked to also bat first and put some pressure on the ball. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way. I think that that's the way it goes. You can't really control tosses, but you just play the game. We know it's a contest, bat and ball, and their batters played exceptionally well at the front," said Erasmus.

Brief scores: USA 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 52, Sanjay Krishnamurthi 68 n.o; Willem Myburgh 2/22) bt Namibia 168/6 in 20 ovs (Louren Steenkamp 58; Shadley van Schalkwyk 2/30).